Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.83.

Shares of WERN opened at $37.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.08. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $47.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $769.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,420,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,021,000 after purchasing an additional 565,193 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,973,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,369,000 after buying an additional 282,210 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,811,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,484,000 after acquiring an additional 33,906 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,948,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,347,000 after acquiring an additional 680,194 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,421,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,621,000 after acquiring an additional 48,340 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

