4GLOBAL (LON:4GBL) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of 4GLOBAL (LON:4GBL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 100 ($1.26) price target on the stock.

Shares of 4GBL stock opened at GBX 52 ($0.65) on Wednesday. 4GLOBAL has a twelve month low of GBX 41.27 ($0.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 75 ($0.94). The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 50.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 56.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,733.33 and a beta of -0.51.

4GLOBAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a data, services, and software company, focuses on sporting events and the promotion and measurement of physical activities worldwide. The company offers sport technology, data and insights to governments, cities, activity providers and sport federations; DataHub, a proprietary data and software solution that convert data into actionable insight, which enables clients to promote sports participation to reduce physical inactivity, and to achieve economic, social, and healthcare outcomes.

