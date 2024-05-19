4GLOBAL (LON:4GBL) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of 4GLOBAL (LON:4GBL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 100 ($1.26) price target on the stock.
4GLOBAL Price Performance
Shares of 4GBL stock opened at GBX 52 ($0.65) on Wednesday. 4GLOBAL has a twelve month low of GBX 41.27 ($0.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 75 ($0.94). The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 50.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 56.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,733.33 and a beta of -0.51.
4GLOBAL Company Profile
