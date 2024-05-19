Lifeway Foods, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Noble Financial decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Lifeway Foods in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. Noble Financial has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lifeway Foods’ current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Lifeway Foods’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $44.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Lifeway Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of LWAY opened at $18.43 on Friday. Lifeway Foods has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61. The firm has a market cap of $271.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Lifeway Foods in the third quarter worth about $1,353,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Lifeway Foods in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 656.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pol Sikar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $171,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,707 shares in the company, valued at $407,523.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pol Sikar sold 10,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $171,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,523.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $133,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,229,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,932,785.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,734 shares of company stock worth $2,518,940 in the last three months. 31.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

