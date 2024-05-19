Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Boosted by Capital One Financial

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $6.08 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.24 EPS.

OVV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.12.

OVV opened at $49.79 on Friday. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $32.32 and a fifty-two week high of $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.99 and its 200 day moving average is $46.82.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 17.74%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $303,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,630.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,564 shares of company stock worth $5,260,818 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 107.6% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

