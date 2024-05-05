Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $80.54 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 911,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 188,321 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 2.5% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $80,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 32,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 32,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.30. 4,270,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,907,327. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.85. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.09. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

