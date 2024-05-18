Lindenwold Advisors INC Decreases Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lindenwold Advisors INC reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises 1.4% of Lindenwold Advisors INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 10.4% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Lam Research by 5.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 14.7% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider George M. Schisler sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total value of $363,284.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,141,376.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,386,018.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George M. Schisler sold 400 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total transaction of $363,284.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,141,376.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,489 shares of company stock worth $6,978,065. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Stock Down 3.3 %

LRCX traded down $30.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $912.07. 910,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $559.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,007.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $933.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $839.78. The stock has a market cap of $119.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 29.67 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 29.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $957.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.