Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) is Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s 10th Largest Position

Millburn Ridgefield Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,276 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 2.9% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $95,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $806,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 73,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,474,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.75. The stock had a trading volume of 217,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,633. The company has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $184.15 and a 1 year high of $241.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.27.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

