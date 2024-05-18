iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Position Lessened by Stegner Investment Associates Inc.

Stegner Investment Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 1.4% of Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

BATS EFV traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,820 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.13. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

