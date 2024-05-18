Matisse Capital Buys Shares of 155,000 SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW)

Matisse Capital purchased a new position in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,000. SRH Total Return Fund accounts for 1.1% of Matisse Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Matisse Capital owned approximately 0.16% of SRH Total Return Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SRH Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth $433,000. 15.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SRH Total Return Fund alerts:

Insider Transactions at SRH Total Return Fund

In related news, Director Thomas Jack Moore acquired 1,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20,491.62 per share, for a total transaction of $29,221,050.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,655,195.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

SRH Total Return Fund Stock Performance

SRH Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of SRH Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.64. 61,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,774. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.10. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $15.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

SRH Total Return Fund Profile

(Free Report)

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SRH Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRH Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.