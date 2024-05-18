First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 167,079 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 58.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,079 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 586,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter.

IVW stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,349,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,228. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.65. The stock has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.73 and a 52 week high of $86.94.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

