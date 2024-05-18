Private Wealth Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 469 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $806,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,267,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,344,000 after buying an additional 73,687 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on PayPal from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.48. 8,204,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,041,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $76.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.26.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

