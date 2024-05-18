Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) is Matisse Capital’s 4th Largest Position

Matisse Capital increased its position in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Shockwave Medical comprises approximately 2.4% of Matisse Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Matisse Capital owned about 0.06% of Shockwave Medical worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,700,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 149.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 17,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

SWAV stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $330.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,025,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,126. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $316.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 13.81 and a quick ratio of 12.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.88. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $331.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.69 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SWAV shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday, April 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (down from $361.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up from $263.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Shockwave Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.24, for a total value of $155,284.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,031 shares in the company, valued at $8,044,476.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 599 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.24, for a total transaction of $155,284.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,044,476.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.67, for a total transaction of $1,150,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,344,834.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,120 shares of company stock worth $18,753,421. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shockwave Medical Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Featured Articles

