Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $7.74 Million Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,237 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,142 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Range Resources worth $7,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 333.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Stock Up 2.4 %

RRC traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.78. 2,528,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,603. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.85. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $38.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $718.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.72 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Range Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Range Resources from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.81.

Insider Transactions at Range Resources

In other news, Director Charles G. Griffie purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $51,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,983.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $603,169.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles G. Griffie purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $51,975.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,646 shares in the company, valued at $160,983.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

