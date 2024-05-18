Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $7.59 Million Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 702,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,856 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $7,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,194,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $597,807,000 after purchasing an additional 18,495,822 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth $483,016,000. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $188,486,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 21,195.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,655,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,311,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,505,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,860,000 after purchasing an additional 519,259 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy

In related news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 187,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $2,204,254.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,473,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,011,093.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,640,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,401,585. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $16.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average is $11.33.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

