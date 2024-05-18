Great Lakes Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,218 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $7,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HGV. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,763,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,847,000 after purchasing an additional 267,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hilton Grand Vacations

In related news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $1,046,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,396,712.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 38,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $1,780,562.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,997 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,921.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 23,000 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $1,046,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,712.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,557 shares of company stock worth $4,142,832 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

NYSE HGV traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.00. The company had a trading volume of 657,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,099. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.94. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.86.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on HGV. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

