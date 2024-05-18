Matisse Capital Acquires 35,000 Shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund accounts for 0.9% of Matisse Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Matisse Capital’s holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 106.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 21,460 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 18.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 9.3% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 274,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OPP stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,680. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.1003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.09%.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

