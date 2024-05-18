Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,244,000 after acquiring an additional 103,829 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,668,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,938 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VUG stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $350.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,640. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $254.65 and a 52 week high of $352.70. The stock has a market cap of $120.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.