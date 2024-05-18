The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) is Matisse Capital’s 8th Largest Position

Matisse Capital raised its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Free Report) by 374.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 899,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 709,747 shares during the period. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund comprises about 1.3% of Matisse Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Matisse Capital owned 0.13% of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 763.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 885,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 782,833 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 269.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 106,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 77,981 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Stock Performance

CUBA remained flat at $2.47 during midday trading on Friday. 71,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,709. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $4.14.

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

