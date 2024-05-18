Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,004 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,998,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,926,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,344,000 after acquiring an additional 634,883 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Shopify by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,196,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,750,000 after acquiring an additional 377,901 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Shopify by 78.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Shopify by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,334,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $337,640,000 after purchasing an additional 309,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities raised Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Shopify from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.86.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $58.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,303,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,386,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.19 and a 200-day moving average of $74.04. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The company has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.20.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

