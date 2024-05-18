Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Acquired by Stegner Investment Associates Inc.

Stegner Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 comprises approximately 10.7% of Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stegner Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $13,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,185,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,813,000 after buying an additional 8,786 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 769,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,738,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 312,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the fourth quarter valued at $40,738,000.

VONE stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.67. The company had a trading volume of 36,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,838. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.12 and a 200 day moving average of $222.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a fifty-two week low of $185.74 and a fifty-two week high of $241.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

