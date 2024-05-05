Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $38.43 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,594,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,199 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 1.2% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $38,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2,870.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 12,668,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,934,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242,269 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,622,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,898,000 after purchasing an additional 125,171 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,425,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,883,000 after purchasing an additional 977,639 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,013,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,012,000 after acquiring an additional 343,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,587,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,687,000 after acquiring an additional 149,949 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.54. 1,662,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,982. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $25.55.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

