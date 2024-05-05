Prometeus Price Tops $10.42 on Major Exchanges (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 5th. Prometeus has a total market cap of $200.52 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for $10.42 or 0.00016173 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Prometeus

Prometeus was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

