Millburn Ridgefield Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp cut its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 768,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,848 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned approximately 0.36% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $49,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 425.4% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 216.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period.

EWJ traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $69.26. 6,222,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,629,179. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.46 and its 200 day moving average is $65.59. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.20 and a fifty-two week high of $72.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

