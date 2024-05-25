NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $1,200.00 at UBS Group

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.71% from the stock’s current price.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $1,177.00 to $1,288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,123.49.

NVDA stock opened at $1,064.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 89.17, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $366.35 and a 1 year high of $1,064.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $893.19 and a 200 day moving average of $702.95.

NVIDIA’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.98. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 23.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $905.65, for a total value of $9,962,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,074,833 shares in the company, valued at $973,422,506.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,714,198. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

