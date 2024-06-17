ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Short Interest Update

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the May 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 543,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACIW. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

ACI Worldwide Stock Up 0.9 %

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $35.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. ACI Worldwide has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $37.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.19.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $316.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.25 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACI Worldwide will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ACI Worldwide

In related news, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $183,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,935,966.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James C. Hale III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $183,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,935,966.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Hale III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ACI Worldwide

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,400,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,044,000 after purchasing an additional 196,099 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,220,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,134,000 after buying an additional 57,538 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,845,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,183,000 after buying an additional 592,735 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,265,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,331,000 after acquiring an additional 203,348 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 9.3% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,112,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,167,000 after acquiring an additional 180,600 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

