First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.08.

FCR.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of FCR.UN stock opened at C$14.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.26. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$12.37 and a 52-week high of C$16.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$15.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.90.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

