Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZUO. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zuora from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

NYSE:ZUO opened at $9.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.13. Zuora has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $109.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.80 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 11,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $112,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 81,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $724,102.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,342.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 11,294 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $112,940.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at $175,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 481,854 shares of company stock worth $4,393,048. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Zuora by 6.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 47,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zuora by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

