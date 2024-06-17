Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,360,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the May 15th total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 462,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days. Currently, 10.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arcellx news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 12,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $614,655.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 12,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $614,655.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jill Carroll sold 504,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total transaction of $35,575,754.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,479,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,353,891.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 633,855 shares of company stock valued at $43,576,340. Insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLX. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arcellx by 951.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Arcellx from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Arcellx in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Arcellx from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Arcellx

Arcellx Price Performance

Shares of Arcellx stock opened at $54.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.83 and a beta of 0.23. Arcellx has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $75.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.29.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.37. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 38.39%. The firm had revenue of $39.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcellx will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

About Arcellx

(Get Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.