Short Interest in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Expands By 8.8%

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the May 15th total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 807,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,869. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,869. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $2,146,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,778.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

Institutional Trading of AAON

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAON by 57.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,489,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,779 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,385,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,751 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AAON by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,354,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,778,000 after acquiring an additional 25,178 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AAON by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,774,000 after acquiring an additional 13,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in AAON by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,606,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,361,000 after buying an additional 847,953 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on AAON in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAON

AAON Price Performance

Shares of AAON opened at $75.96 on Monday. AAON has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $96.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.73 and its 200-day moving average is $78.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.80.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.76 million. AAON had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AAON will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. AAON’s payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

AAON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

See Also

