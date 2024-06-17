Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Short Interest Update

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 688,400 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the May 15th total of 595,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $34,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 272,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACXP opened at $2.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of -1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average is $2.92. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $8.82.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Research analysts expect that Acurx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

