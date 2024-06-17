Head to Head Survey: PSQ (PSQH) & Its Competitors

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare PSQ to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.3% of PSQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of PSQ shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PSQ and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PSQ -674.94% -762.28% -62.43% PSQ Competitors -66.42% -107.16% -16.79%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PSQ $5.69 million -$53.33 million -0.14 PSQ Competitors $1.14 billion $226.72 million -1.73

This table compares PSQ and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PSQ’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than PSQ. PSQ is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

PSQ has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PSQ’s competitors have a beta of 1.02, indicating that their average stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PSQ and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PSQ 0 0 2 0 3.00 PSQ Competitors 268 566 669 23 2.29

PSQ presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 125.23%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 109.18%. Given PSQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PSQ is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

PSQ competitors beat PSQ on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About PSQ

PSQ Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name. PSQ Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

