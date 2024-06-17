WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.88.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on WisdomTree from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on WisdomTree from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Northland Securities raised WisdomTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on WisdomTree in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WisdomTree

WisdomTree Stock Down 2.5 %

WT stock opened at $9.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average of $8.14. WisdomTree has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $10.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.47.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $96.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.32 million. WisdomTree had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that WisdomTree will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,908,000. Azora Capital LP boosted its stake in WisdomTree by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 7,793,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,008,000 after acquiring an additional 268,277 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in WisdomTree by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,710,000 after purchasing an additional 294,060 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in WisdomTree by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,897,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,008,000 after purchasing an additional 141,354 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,788,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,629,000 after buying an additional 194,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Company Profile

(Get Free Report

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.