Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Short Interest Update

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the May 15th total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 640,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

In related news, CAO Colin Mchugh sold 5,543 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $36,694.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,171.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,422 shares of company stock worth $110,994 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,804,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,351,000 after acquiring an additional 297,110 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. GGV Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. GGV Capital LLC now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 12,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Accolade by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,403,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,626,000 after buying an additional 77,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCD stock opened at $6.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90. Accolade has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $484.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.91 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 24.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.53%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Accolade from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Accolade from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.14.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

