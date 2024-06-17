Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GDYN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Grid Dynamics stock opened at $9.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.11 and a beta of 1.02. Grid Dynamics has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $14.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.03.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $79.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.48 million. Grid Dynamics had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 3.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $37,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,620.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Grid Dynamics news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $178,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,670,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,571,102.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shuo Zhang sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $37,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,884 shares of company stock valued at $824,175. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 10.1% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

