ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Short Interest Update

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the May 15th total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ACNB from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut ACNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Trading of ACNB

ACNB Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACNB by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACNB by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in ACNB by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co bought a new stake in ACNB in the fourth quarter worth $1,521,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ACNB during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACNB stock opened at $31.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ACNB has a 1 year low of $30.24 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The firm has a market cap of $265.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.29.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $31.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.28 million. ACNB had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Analysts expect that ACNB will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACNB Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

