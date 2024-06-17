MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

MoneyLion Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE ML opened at $85.36 on Monday. MoneyLion has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $106.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.37. The firm has a market cap of $897.99 million, a PE ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 2.81.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.89. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MoneyLion will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MoneyLion

In other MoneyLion news, insider Timmie Hong sold 7,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $654,530.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,482 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,610.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MoneyLion news, insider Timmie Hong sold 7,437 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $654,530.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,482 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,610.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Vanwagner sold 4,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $378,794.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,835,363.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,386 shares of company stock worth $4,259,641 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in MoneyLion during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of MoneyLion by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 69.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. 31.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Further Reading

