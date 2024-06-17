Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $436.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $400.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total transaction of $104,024.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,994.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $73,142,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $61,866,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,351,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 514,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,091,000 after acquiring an additional 121,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,604,000 after acquiring an additional 118,304 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIO opened at $282.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 6.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $288.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 0.95. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a one year low of $261.59 and a one year high of $431.79.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 12.37% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $610.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

