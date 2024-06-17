Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Short Interest Down 13.3% in May

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 707,800 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the May 15th total of 816,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,758,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $2,677,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,895,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,864,000 after purchasing an additional 688,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABOS opened at $2.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 30.20, a quick ratio of 30.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $158.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.48. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $11.31.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

