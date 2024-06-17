Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Short Interest Down 13.3% in May

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 707,800 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the May 15th total of 816,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.
Read Our Latest Report on Acumen Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acumen Pharmaceuticals
Acumen Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of ABOS opened at $2.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 30.20, a quick ratio of 30.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $158.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.48. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $11.31.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.
Featured Stories
