Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.79.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Dragonfly Energy from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Dragonfly Energy from $0.90 to $1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Dragonfly Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Dragonfly Energy from $1.00 to $1.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Dragonfly Energy Trading Down 6.4 %

DFLI opened at $0.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of -0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.66. Dragonfly Energy has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $3.25.

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 million. Dragonfly Energy had a negative return on equity of 114.66% and a negative net margin of 50.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dragonfly Energy will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dragonfly Energy

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dragonfly Energy stock. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Free Report) by 323.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of Dragonfly Energy worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dragonfly Energy Company Profile

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.

