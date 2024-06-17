Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 272,600 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the May 15th total of 310,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Shares of ADUS opened at $116.43 on Monday. Addus HomeCare has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $119.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.10.
Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.49 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.04%. Addus HomeCare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.
ADUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.14.
Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.
