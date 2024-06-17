Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEM. StockNews.com upgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Select Medical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,689,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,021,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,387,202 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,055,000 after purchasing an additional 43,776 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 15.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,533 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 1,015.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 553,306 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,982,000 after acquiring an additional 503,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,642 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEM opened at $33.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.22. Select Medical has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $35.08.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 18.11%. Analysts predict that Select Medical will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

