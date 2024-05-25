Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. Invests $12.65 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 82,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,649,000. Alphabet comprises about 9.3% of Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $15,441,917,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,746,764,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070,681 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4,894.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,445,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,606,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336,359 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $634,465,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $601,545,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,258,011 shares in the company, valued at $391,132,665.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at $738,039.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,258,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,132,665.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,935 shares of company stock valued at $31,178,987 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $174.99 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.35 and a 1 year high of $178.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

