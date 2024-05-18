Private Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $255.38. 183,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,971. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.35. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.63 and a 12 month high of $262.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

