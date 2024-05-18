Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Short Interest Up 6.0% in April

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,110,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the April 15th total of 18,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Peabody Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

BTU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.53. 2,763,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450,944. Peabody Energy has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The coal producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $983.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.03 million. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Peabody Energy

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

In other news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $167,714.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,150.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peabody Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 17,075.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 8,355.0% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,691 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 48,475.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

