FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Shares Sold by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital trimmed its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,148 shares during the quarter. FS Credit Opportunities comprises 1.0% of Matisse Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Matisse Capital owned 0.17% of FS Credit Opportunities worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Vista Finance LLC acquired a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the third quarter worth $68,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the third quarter valued at $74,000. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FSCO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.17. 604,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,820. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $6.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

In other news, Director Keith Bethel purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $37,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Keith Bethel acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara J. Fouss bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $64,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,033.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

