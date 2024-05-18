First National Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

First National Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. AMETEK makes up 0.9% of First National Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 19.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,189,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,983,000 after buying an additional 674,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in AMETEK by 4,845.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 677,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,643,000 after purchasing an additional 663,385 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in AMETEK during the third quarter worth approximately $90,248,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 84.9% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,081,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,811,000 after purchasing an additional 496,523 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 52.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,032,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,606,000 after buying an additional 357,212 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AME traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,678,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,554. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.89 and a 52-week high of $186.32. The stock has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.93.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AME

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.05, for a total value of $5,070,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,512 shares in the company, valued at $19,710,045.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.05, for a total value of $5,070,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,512 shares in the company, valued at $19,710,045.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.38, for a total value of $1,277,453.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,641.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,941 shares of company stock worth $6,992,804. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.