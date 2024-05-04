U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 682.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,407 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,137 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,919,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194,441 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 8,697.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $104,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,100 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in CVS Health by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,095,978 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $146,341,000 after purchasing an additional 698,054 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,513,230 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $435,325,000 after buying an additional 616,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $34,379,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.90. The company had a trading volume of 23,946,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,498,538. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.26. The firm has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.56. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $53.70 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.35.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

