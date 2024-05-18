Equity Investment Corp Buys 111,790 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,180,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,790 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises about 2.3% of Equity Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Equity Investment Corp owned 0.16% of Truist Financial worth $80,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 32,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its stake in Truist Financial by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 4,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,698,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,635,339. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $40.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

