First National Advisers LLC Buys 1,417 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

First National Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,974,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,418,296,000 after buying an additional 88,667 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 5.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,301,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,359,927,000 after purchasing an additional 205,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,661,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,474,000 after purchasing an additional 59,476 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,515,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,249,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,093,000 after purchasing an additional 122,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MCO stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $413.92. 874,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,509. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $298.86 and a 52-week high of $414.49. The stock has a market cap of $75.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $387.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.56.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.50.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

