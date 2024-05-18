Bey Douglas LLC Buys New Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bey Douglas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,337 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,293,000. Stryker accounts for about 4.4% of Bey Douglas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $1,561,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 77,839 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $23,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 10,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on SYK shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.94.

Stryker Trading Up 0.2 %

SYK traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $334.68. The company had a trading volume of 940,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,308. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $342.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.84. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $361.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $127.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

